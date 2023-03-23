Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local evnts and attractions!

All about Eggs- Come learn about the natural history of bird eggs in this special program at the Museum of Natural History and Planetarium in Roger Williams Park. After an overview of the basic biology of avian eggs, we will also have a quick look at the wide variety of egg decorating customs from around the world. Next you’ll have a chance to view a curated selection of our extensive egg collection not typically on view to the public.

Samples on Saturdays- Join us for the Blount Clam Shack & Markets first Samples on Saturday’s (SOS)! We’ve partnered up with Rhode Island’s premier culinary incubator, and among the top ten in the country, Hope & Main to show off our thriving community of entrepreneurs. We’ll be proudly helping show case one vendor every Saturday from 12-3pm. Come connect, support and sample some of what these thriving food business’ have to offer. Support the makers. Support local!

Easter Egg Hunt– Burrillville holds its annual Easter egg hunt at Branch River Park.