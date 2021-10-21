Eye on RI: spooky season events

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Haunted Labyrinth- Haunted Labyrinth is celebrating 35 years of being the longest running haunted house in New England. We are a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of our youth. Our haunted house is run entirely by adult and youth volunteers. It started many years ago with the goal of encouraging leadership and ministry while providing a scary and fun attraction to the public.

H.P. Lovecraft Walking Tour- The life & work of Providence’s best-known fantasy and horror author, Howard Phillips Lovecraft, provide the backdrop for this walking tour.

Witches Night Out- Join us on Friday, October 22nd from 5pm-8:30pm! Gather your ghoulfriends (over 21) for a night of fun and shopping at Brown and Hopkins ~ the store where you can find all the best gifts and gourmet specialties! Come dressed in your best witch hat or costume!