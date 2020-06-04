Eye on RI: some outdoor attractions reopening

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events and activities!

Frosty Drew Stargazing- Every Friday night (weather permitting) we open our Observatory, Sky Theatre, and telescopes to the skies and offer free stargazing and astronomy to anybody interested in observing with us.Once the Sun sets, views of the beautiful night sky over Ninigret Park will rock your night. Hang out with our astronomers and telescopes as we showcase the Rings of Saturn, the cratered lunar surface, the Galilean Moons of Jupiter, the polar ice caps of Mars, the phases of Venus, massive stars, speckled star clusters, vast nebulae, distant galaxies, and the best views of the Milky Way in Rhode Island. We stay open late, sometimes until dawn, and close when the skies become unobservable or everybody leaves.

Goddard Park Farmers Market– Support local farmers and producers by shopping the farmers market for fresh, local food, plants, honey, and more! For the first few weeks, the Markets primarily will offer bedding plants, hanging plants, cut flowers, meat, early vegetable crops, honey, and maple syrup. As traditional local summer crops become available, more vendors will participate.

Fort Adams Bay Walk- Looking for the best sunset in Newport? Look no further than the Fort Adams Bay Walk. This 2.5 mile loop around the perimeter of Fort Adams State Park provides unmatched views of Newport Harbor, the Newport Bridge and the Bay. Fort Adams Bay Walk feature ample free parking as well as convenient public restroom facilities.

