Eye on RI: socially distant fun for all

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and activities.

Trunk-Or-Treat- Gates open at 4:30 pm. Children under 12 will receive a special treat. Trunk or Treat hours are from 5:30 – 6:30 pm. Trunks should be decorated by 5:30 pm for judging. Costumes will be judged at 6:30 p.m. Rustic Drive-In will be adhering to all COVID-19 regulations.

Witches of Wickford- Instead of a paddling parade, we are changing the event to give you the ability to space out on the water and enjoy your paddle around the harbor. We are offering both a Costume Contest and Scavenger Hunt. Neither is mandatory – we will send Scavenger Hunt info to everyone who registers just in case.

Ring making workshop- Curious about jewelry making? Want to test the waters? This sample course will give you a 1 day ( 3 hour) lesson in fabricating you own silver ring. Spend the afternoon cutting, bending, texturing and soldering your personalized silver ring. Materials for your silver ring included.

WaterFire’s Art Mart- ART MART is a new outdoor pop-up art market that aims to support and connect artists with the community by providing a safe venue to sell their work. ART MART will be held outside the WaterFire Arts Center for three Saturdays in October the 3rd, 10th, and 24th, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Twenty local artists will be selling their original, handcrafted, and affordable art. Shop and support local artists and WaterFire by coming to buy art!

