Eye on RI: socially distant fun for all

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and activities.

Trunk-Or-Treat- Gates open at 4:30 pm. Children under 12 will receive a special treat. Trunk or Treat hours are from 5:30 – 6:30 pm. Trunks should be decorated by 5:30 pm for judging. Costumes will be judged at 6:30 p.m. Rustic Drive-In will be adhering to all COVID-19 regulations.

Witches of Wickford- Instead of a paddling parade, we are changing the event to give you the ability to space out on the water and enjoy your paddle around the harbor. We are offering both a Costume Contest and Scavenger Hunt. Neither is mandatory – we will send Scavenger Hunt info to everyone who registers just in case.

Ring making workshop- Curious about jewelry making? Want to test the waters? This sample course will give you a 1 day ( 3 hour) lesson in fabricating you own silver ring. Spend the afternoon cutting, bending, texturing and soldering your personalized silver ring. Materials for your silver ring included.

WaterFire’s Art Mart- ART MART is a new outdoor pop-up art market that aims to support and connect artists with the community by providing a safe venue to sell their work. ART MART will be held outside the WaterFire Arts Center for three Saturdays in October the 3rd, 10th, and 24th, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Twenty local artists will be selling their original, handcrafted, and affordable art. Shop and support local artists and WaterFire by coming to buy art!

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

