Eye on RI: Second #StayHomeWaterFire

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events and activities!

Stay Home WaterFire- Join us Friday, June 12 at 8:00 p.m. for another unique LIVE virtual WaterFire experience with our hosts WaterFire’s own Ed Cabral and Ashley Erling, Executive Producer of The Rhode Show. The Second #StayHomeWaterFire celebrates educators, students, and parents with messages from Governor Gina Raimondo, Mayor Jorge Elorza, Rhode Island Commissioner of Education Angélica Infante-Green, and WaterFire Board Director, Dr. Barbara Mullen, Chief Equity and Diversity Officer for Providence Public School Department. #StayHomeWaterFire will feature virtual live appearances by WaterFire performers including Lesley University student Morgan Piatek and Class of 2020 high school senior Lily Rhodes, a new COVIDEO TV episode of the bizarre and hilarious larger-than-life sized Big Nazo puppets’ Adventures in Isolation and closing out the evening with the raucous musical joy of Providence’s street band, the Extraordinary Rendition Band.

La Gondola rides- Want to enjoy an authentic Venetian experience in the heart of Providence? Take a journey with La Gondola along the Providence and Woonasquatucket rivers and see the sights of the Renaissance City like never before.

Newport Polo season begins- Newport Polo received the official go ahead that they and their fans anxiously awaited, to proceed with opening Season 29 of the Newport International Polo Series on schedule. The Polo Series is scheduled to continue for the next 16 weeks, every Saturday in June through September. The schedule of teams is subject to change, as per State mandates in effect at the time, on international travel and Adult Sports. Tickets are available online only at nptpolo.com for reserved Pavilion tables, and reserved Tailgates and Chalets (tailgates with a chalet tent), and accompanying adult Lawn Admission. Unassigned Lawn tickets are currently unavailable. Tickets will not be sold at the entry gates to the Polo Grounds. Additional details and COVID-19 safety measures in effect can be found on the description page of each event at nptpolo.com including self-screening, wearing masks, maintaining 6’ social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing in restrooms. Policies will be updated as the State of Rhode Island releases new regulations.

