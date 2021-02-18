Eye on RI: school vacation week and live entertainment!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and activities!

Real Artist Showcase- The Thirsty Beaver in Smithfield is hosting an artist showcase Sunday, February 21st from 1pm until close. Catch several local performers in a safe setting. Reservations are required. Event will also be livestreaming on facebook!

Providence Children’s Film Festival- This year’s festival is best summed up by saying, “It’s like no other festival we have ever put on!” The entire festival will be held online.

School vacation week ideas– Go Providence shares ideas for February vacation!

