Providence Children’s Film Festival– Festival returns to in-person events for school vacation week!

Beach Polo- Winter Festival Beach Polo presented by the Newport International Polo Series. People of all ages enjoy the spectacle of horsemanship and breath-taking views of Aquidneck Island’s renown Beaches when the ponies and players put on a polo match on the sand. The event is a low-impact, eco friendly exhibition that is part of the fun during Newport Winter Festival.

Winter Celebration Figure Skating Show- Join us for an inaugural figure skating demonstration on our seaside ice rink, starring National Competitor Jun-Hong Chen, Collegiate National Champion Heidi Munger, and more! Come enjoy this complimentary show as we celebrate the season with world-class figure skating hosted by Brad Vigorito of BV Skating and sanctioned by US Figure Skating. Stick around after the show for a public skate with the stars, hot chocolate, and more!