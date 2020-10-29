Eye on RI: safe events to celebrate Halloween

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events & activities.

The Breakers Halloween Scavenger Hunt- Halloween fun is coming to Newport’s largest and grandest house. For the first time the preservation society will host a Halloween Trick-or-Treat Scavenger Hunt at The Breakers. On Friday, October 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, families are invited to go in costume to walk through the big house, look for Halloween-themed items and receive treats from costumed Preservation Society staff members. There will be some spooky sights among the gilded rooms, just for fun. The cost is $5 per person, with children 2 and younger admitted for free. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Both adult and children are encouraged to wear costumes. Face coverings are required for persons older than 2, even if the costume includes a mask.

Halloween Drive-thru Spooktacular- A special Trick or Treat at the Beach! On Saturday, October 31st, Newport Recreation will be hosting a Halloween Drive-Thru Spooktacular at Easton’s Beach. This family-friendly event will take place beginning at the center parking lot of the beach and continue through the east lot where kids will trick or treat with the many vendors and community organizations.

Haunted Boozy Boat Tour- Allow Captain Peter and our guest guides from the Providence Ghost Tour to introduce you to some of Providence’s longest-lingering residents as you cruise throughout our waterways. Surrounded by the moonlit bridges, cobblestone walkways and century-old architecture of downtown Providence, you will learn of our capital city’s “dearly-deceased-but-not-so-departed” residents; local literary giants and humble servants alike; their restless souls still stirring among the living. Climb aboard … they’ve been waiting for you! Tickets are $45 each, the tour is 75 minutes long and complimentary adult beverages will be served. Ages 21+ only. Costumes are strongly encouraged but not required.

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular- Drive-through the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo October 1 – November 1, 2020. Celebrate Special Places while staying safe inside your car enjoying thousands of intricately carved pumpkins as you immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of the Halloween season.

