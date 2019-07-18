Eye on RI: Relive childhood memories!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

Big Concerts at The Dunkin’ Donuts Center– On July 20th catch John Mayer’s summer concert tour. This is his first featuring no opening act so Mayer can perform even more songs! Then, on July 23rd, Michael Buble makes a stop after a lengthy absence from performing!

Hall of Fame Tennis Championship- Each year, top ATP World Tour pros head to Newport to compete in the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships, the first stop of the summer swing for pro tennis in the United States. Contested on the historic grass tennis courts of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, which have hosted all the legends of the sport since 1880, the tournament is the only event played on grass courts outside of Europe, and it offers the only opportunity to see professional men’s tennis in the Northeast prior to the US Open. International Tennis Hall of Fame, Newport.

Adult Skates at United Skates of America- Relive your youth with this 21+ event. Enjoy hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, while skating the night away!

21+ Pool Party at Yawgoo- Yawgoo Valley’s Water Park holds an adult pool party so the grown-ups can act like kids!

