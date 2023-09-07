Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuraing local attractions and events!

PVDFest- Mayor Brett P. Smiley, the City of Providence’s Department of Art, Culture, Tourism and founding partner FirstWorks will once again host PVDFest, Providence’s free outdoor signature arts festival, September 8-10, 2023. Again, artists and performers from around the corner and around the globe will come to the Creative Capital, further building our reputation as a world-renowned arts and culture community. PVDFest programming will culminate on Sunday, September 10 with live music, dance, food, and visual art installations that will transform Providence. Join the festival this year and celebrate Providence as a waterfront city with an engaging new festival footprint at Innovation Park. With the cityscape as the backdrop, this year’s festival will dazzle in exciting new spaces.

WaterFire- Full WaterFire Providence lighting Saturday night in conjunction with PVDFest.

Slater Park Festival- The Pawtucket Arts Festival comes to a close with the Slater Park Festival. he festivals open-air market highlights over one hundred crafters, artisans, and creators of original handmade items. The surrounding areas are filled with fun, food and entertainment for the whole family. The festival culminates with a special outdoor performance by the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra.