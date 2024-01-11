Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions.
Providence Rink– During the winter months enjoy ice skating and bumper card at the Providence Rink. Reservations can be made online. Attractions are weather dependent.
Providence Restaurant Weeks- Enjoy two weeks of dining special offers brought to you by Providence Restaurant Weeks. Participating area restaurants will feature deals and specials for lunch and dinner, with some offering prix fixe menus. They may also be serving up breakfast, signature cocktails and more.
