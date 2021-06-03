Eye on RI: Providence ice rink becomes roller rink!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Roller Rink & Disco- Find the Rink transformed into a massive outdoor Roller Disco. Groove to some of the city’s hottest DJs and live acts while the pulsing lights and spinning disco ball set the vibe. The Trinity Beer Garden will be on hand with beverages and snacks to keep the party rolling.

Picnic Performances at Rough Point- Join us for our monthly outdoor art performance series on the grounds of Rough Point. In June, Rhode Island’s Poet Laureate, Tina Cane, brings her poetry to Rough Point for a reading from her recently published works. Visitors can lounge on the grass amongst the blooms in the Formal Garden, or bring blankets, chairs, or pillows to relax. Grounds open at 6:00pm, performance begins at 6:30pm.