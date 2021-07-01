Eye on RI: popular music festival returns!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local activities and events!

Asian Lantern Display- Journey through a wonderland of illuminated larger-than-life lanterns inspired by our wild world. From dazzling and interactive displays to delicious Asian-inspired cuisine, this enchanting multicultural experience is sure to delight all ages! Tickets are sold ONLINE ONLY. The show which is produced by Hanart Culture will feature over 50 spectacular glowing lantern displays, kids interactive lantern area (weather-permitting), savory Asian-inspired cuisine and drinks, hand-crafted keepsakes, and more!

Newport Music Festival- The Newport Music Festival’s mission is to inspire memorable life experiences through world-class artistry in unique, intimate, and historic venues, and endeavors to be recognized and respected as the premiere musically inspired, live performing arts festival.

Guided Kayak Tour- Explore the Providence and Woonasquatucket Rivers, Riverwalk and Waterplace Park as our guides highlight nautical & historical points of interest, architectural landmarks and the picturesque parks that line our waterways.