Eye on RI: Peter Noone performs at local drive-in!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and activities!

FringePVD- ​Founded in 2014 by The Wilbury Theatre Group, The Providence Fringe Festival®, a.k.a FRINGEPVD, is produced to nurture emerging and established performing artists by presenting fun, fearless and affordable theater to the community. FRINGEPVD creates ties between artists, audiences, businesses and local organizations, amplifying the vibrancy of Providence as a renowned cultural destination and an unparalleled place to live, work, and visit.

Misquamicut Drive-In- A couple of big shows this weekend at the drive-in! On Saturday Billy Gilman performs, and on Sunday Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits will be performing! Advance tickets are required.

Gallery at FOUR: Take a virtual tour of The Gallery at FOUR’s latest exhibit “BLACK•WHITE•COLOR” featuring black and white photography, unique sculpture and vibrant watercolors. This is the first exhibit since Covid 19. While the gallery is open, you can see the whole exhibit in 3D online.

