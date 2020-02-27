Eye on RI: party with your friends from ‘Sesame Street’!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

“Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party”– Jump to the beat with your friends on Sesame Street! Introducing an all-new, interactive show that unfolds on one of the world’s most famous streets at the funniest, furriest party in the neighborhood. Join in the fun as the Sesame Street community discovers choosing a party theme is more challenging than they could have ever imagined. Learn new songs and sing along to familiar favorites with Oscar and Cookie Monster; build a snowman with Elmo; flap your wings with Big Bird; marvel at Abby’s magic; be amazed when Super Grover flies, and move to the rhythm with Rosita. Get your tickets at sesamestreetlive.com

CoLab Presents: Film Night w/ Avenue Concept- Join CoLab and The Avenue Concept on Thursday, February 27 for an evening of visuals and conversation. TAC will present a selection of short-form videos that explore the stories behind public art, giving you an insider’s look at the art that’s making the city more vibrant and the people who make it. Between videos they’ll share some of their own experiences in public art and answer questions from the audience.

Providence Flea- The Providence Flea takes its market indoors for the winter and spring at the WaterFire Arts Center. On March 1, shop 80+ local artisans, makers & vintage vendors. You can also enjoy coffee, food trucks, and vintage flicks screening inside.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

