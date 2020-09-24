Eye on RI: Oyster festival returns

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming events & activities!

British Motorcars- Start your engines! British Motorcars will be descending on the beautiful seaside village of Bristol, Rhode Island September 25th and September 26th. We invite you to come and explore the charm of beautiful and rustic Bristol, Rhode Island, and all that it has to offer as part of our very special annual event.

Providence Public Library wine event- Thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, our “Gala-in-a-Box” Kits and sponsorships are SOLD OUT, but we are pleased to invite you to “attend” this FREE virtual event via Zoom (including a virtual wine tasting!) on Friday, Sept. 25 at 6 pm.

Ocean State Oyster Festival– The 6th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival, Saturday, Sept. 26, celebrates locally grown RI oysters fresh out of the water! Two hour sessions of All-You-Can-Eat oysters from six select RI oyster farms, plus cash bar & grill and all-star DJs at the Trinity Beer Garden at Kennedy Plaza in downtown Providence. All tickets sold in advance, no tickets at the door. Seating is limited/reservation-only. Cash bar & grill available for purchase at the event. Ticket sales close 5pm Friday, Sept. 25.

