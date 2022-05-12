Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!

Misquamicut Spring Fest- A world class carnival featuring spectacular rides, carnival games and panoramic views of Block Island from the Ferris Wheel. It’s family fun for all ages. Car show, magic shows, music headliners perform all weekend including local bands, over a dozen fantastic food vendors, 40 plus commercial vendors, Beer and Wine Tent. Admission is $10. Parking is FREE. Children under 7 are free.

Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival- Food Truck Festivals of America is coming to Newport for the 3rd Annual Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer TWO DAY Festival! Featuring some of the area’s most popular food trucks, dishing out fan favorites. Along with dozens of regional and national craft breweries, FTFA will be bringing the ultimate food truck experience to Newport on Saturday & Sunday, 5/14 & 5/15 from 12pm to 5pm.

WaterFire Partial Lighting- Partial lighting, 12 stationary braziers in front of Memorial Park Sunset (7:56 pm) – 10:00 pm