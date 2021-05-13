Eye on RI: Outdoor events

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and actvities!

Providence Artisans Market- Enjoy sometime outside while supporting over 100 local artists showcasing handmade local art and fine crafts, paintings, jewlery, glass, clothing, accessories and more!

Open Air Saturdays- If you’re looking for something fun to do on a Saturday (and want to skip the beach traffic), head to downtown Providence for InDowncity’s Open Air Saturdays, starting May 8. Each Saturday through the end of the year, Westminster Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Eddy Street and Union Street from 12–6 p.m., allowing pedestrians to browse through downtown’s eclectic shops while staying outside in the fresh air.

Sunday Funday- Outdoor open street event where you can enjoy local shops, food, art and music. FREE and OPEN to the public. Social distance and mask rules apply.