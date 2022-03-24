Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and activities!

Big Nazo Satellite Studio- Join us for the “Space Transformation Station Library Situation,” which will activate from 1 to 3 pm each Saturday in March and the first two Saturdays in April, 2022 in the Workshop at PPL – drop in to join the activation! Visitors can choose to watch through the observation windows or come inside to help jumpstart socially-distanced robot fabrication and interactive alien performance activity.

Planet Earth at WaterFire Arts Center– Planet Earth, the Environment and Our Future, presented at the WaterFire ArtsCenter (WFAC), looks at the beauty and fragility of our world through an exhibition of art and science. The collection of works on view will explore the interconnected nature of our world and the call for action to take care of our planet , including art from several cultures, historical photographs, the latest imagery from NASA satellites, and works from contemporary artists inviting us to look anew.

Oklahoma! at PPAC- This is OKLAHOMA! as you’ve never seen or heard it before—reimagined for the 21st century and the Tony Award Winner for Best Revival of a Musical.