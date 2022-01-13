Eye on RI: night out on the town!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and activities!

Providence Restaurant Weeks- Warm up your winter and enjoy two weeks of dining special offers brought to you by Providence Restaurant Weeks. Participating area restaurants will feature deals and specials for breakfast, lunch or dinner (or even all three). They may also be serving up signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.

Rhode Island Hotel Month- Rhode Island Hotel Month 2022 is the third statewide celebration of Rhode Island’s first-class hotels, inns, and B&Bs. Take advantage of discounts of up to 40% off to book a luxurious getaway or cozy staycation in the Ocean State this January 1-31! With so many wonderful properties to choose from, there’s something for everyone – including you!

Rent 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour- RENT follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. This powerfully resonant phenomenon has become more than a musical – it’s a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. Come join us to celebrate 25 years of “La Vie Bohème.” On stage at Providence Performing Arts Center January 14-16.