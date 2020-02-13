Eye on RI: Newport Winterfest kicks off

Target 12 on WPRI.com

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

Valentine’s Day Dinner- Pot au Feu invites you to their annual Valentine’s Day dinner! Rose Weaver will perform love songs inspired by Banjotti’s Memorials, accompanied by pianist Delbert Collins. Enjoy a special menu including wine, bubbly and even a love potion. And, of course, owner, Bob Burke, will share the tale of the Banjotti Memorials.

WINEterfest Speakeasy Soiree- Sip, savor and swing into WINEterfest Weekend with Newport Vineyatd’s Speakeasy Soiree. Dance the night away with Miss Katie Kleyla and a Speakeasy Jazz Band, wine, prohibition style cocktails and handcrafted light fare. Speakeasy attire and flare encouraged!

Newport Winter Festival- Newport Winter Festival kicks off, with much of it taking place at Gurney’s. This weekend check out the annual chili cook-off, the skating rink, or Polar Pineapples. Be sure t o check out the full events lineup!

