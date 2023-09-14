Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions & events!

Newport International Boat Show- If you harbor a passion for boating, there is only one place to be The Newport International Boat Show! Newport International Boat Show is happening Thursday, September 14th – Sunday, September 17th. One-Day Tickets are $31 in advance online, $33 at gate (Thursday, Sept 14th – to Sunday, Sept. 17th). Save $2 for one-day tickets if purchased before opening day, September 14th. Preview Day is Thursday; those tickets are $40 and are valid for Thursday only. Preview, Opening day is recommended for more serious boaters to board and compare the many makes and models of powerboats and sailboats – with less traffic on the docks and more personal time with dealer reps and manufacturers. Children under 12 can enter for free with paying adult, compliments of Newport Hospital. The Newport International Boat Show is celebrating 52 years!! Spanning 15 acres, both in-water and on-land, this impressive show brings boat lovers from all over the world to Newport RI for this spectacular event.

• Parking Passes ($40) which are at Easton’s Beach and include a shuttle service to and from the show

• Take advantage of hands-on education – both in the classroom and as half-day workshops. Confident Cruiser Seminar Series & Tech Talks!

Misquamicut Fall Fest- Misquamicut Fallfest weekend with rides, amusements, vendors, food, entertainment and more! Free parking.

Friday, Sept 15: 5 pm – 11 pm

Saturday, Sept 16: 11 am – 11 pm

Sunday, Sept 17 11 am – 5 pm

RI Seafood Festival- The Rhode Island Seafood Festival is an annual event which began in 2011 that brings together the best local purveyors of seafood and other fine fare as well as beer, wine and spirits from Ocean State producers. Your ticket covers admission into India Point Park for one or both days of the festival, depending on the ticket type you purchased. The ticket price includes a full day of live music from local bands, as well as access to our restaurant and art vendors. Food and drink are not included in the ticket price.

Gansett Days & Calamari Festival- Multi-day festival featuring Calamari Cookoff!