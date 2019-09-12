Eye on RI: Newport International Boat Show sails into town!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

A 24-Decade History of Popular Music (Abridged)- FirstWorks and the Brown Arts Initiative at Brown University will co-present MacArthur Fellow and Tony-nominated performer and playwright Taylor Mac in an artist residency taking place September 12-15, 2019. The residency features the Rhode Island premiere of Mac’s critically acclaimed performance A 24-Decade History of Popular Music (Abridged) on September 14 at The VETS. A finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this bedazzled mashup of music, history and theater decodes the social history of the United States—all 240 years—through 246 songs that were popular throughout the country and in its disparate communities, from 1776 to the present day. The 2-hour abridged performance features selections spanning the 24-hour work. The performance is part of FirstWorks’ Artistic Icons Series with ticket information at first-works.org.

7th Annual Art & Poetry-The Wickford Art Association is presenting a unique blending of two art forms at its 7th Annual Poetry and Art. The opening reception is on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM at 36 Beach Street, North Kingstown, RI. The exhibit runs through October 6th, and is free and open to the public. This year’s theme is “Harmony”. Artwork and poems will be hung side by side in the gallery and every poem will be read in a beautiful outdoor setting under a tent on Narragansett Bay.

Newport International Boat Show- The Newport International Boat Show encompasses thirteen acres of Newport’s downtown waterfront. Join us on September 12-15, 2019 to view exhibitors from near and far offer a full range of new powerboats and sailboats, plus a medley of marine products, services, and accessories to enhance the nautical lifestyle. Special events, seminars, and in-water boating courses for the whole family are offered on all show days. Not to be missed is the exciting Newport For New Products program – showcasing boats and boating products making their first-ever debut in the United States.

