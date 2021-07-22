Eye on RI: Newport Folk Festival returns

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Newport Folk Festival -Newport Folk will be doing things a little differently this year. We’ll be extending our dates to present two unique 3-day events of surprise performances, storytelling, and workshops at Fort Adams – July 23rd through July 25th and July 26th through July 28th.

Blessing of the Fleet- The Blessing of the Fleet is a colorful event featuring a parade of decorated commercial and recreational watercraft, large and small. A local clergyman blesses each and every vessel as they pass as the spectators along the breachway wave and cheer them on. There is also an optional boat decoration, should captains wish to participate. Here you will find food, offered by the Narragansett Lions Club as well as other food vendors, games, rides, our famous beer tent (we also have wine), plus live music performed by popular local bands. The 10 mile road race is also back!

Newport Dance Festival– Six nights of unique dance performances start Tuesday (7/20) through Sunday each night from 7 – 8:30pm. Come see IMC perform outdoors on the lawn of the Great Friends Meeting House with guest companies Malashock Dance (San Diego, CA), East Coast Contemporary Ballet (Norwalk, CT), Khambatta Dance (Seattle, WA), Thomas/Ortiz Dance (New Canaan, CT), Boston Dance Theater (Medford, MA), and Revolve Dance (Providence, RI).