Eye on RI: Newport boat show returns

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!

Newport International Boat Show- The Newport International Boat Show (NIBS), one of the largest and most prestigious boat shows in the country, spans over thirteen acres of historic downtown Newport, Rhode Island. Walk the docks and view a spectacular display of shiny new sailboats and powerboats, some making their first-ever debut in the United States. On the land side, you’ll find hundreds of marine products, services and accessories to enhance the boating lifestyle. Also on deck are educational seminars, in-water boating courses and daily giveaways.

Narragansett Endless Summer– The Narragansett Lions Club is partnering with the Narragansett Parks & Recreation Department to present the Endless Summer Festival. Catch live musical acts, food & craft vendors, Beer & wine, and children’s activities.

Misquamicut FallFest– Fun for the Whole Family! Including rides, food, fun and live entertainment.

WaterFire– Full lighting honoring educators!