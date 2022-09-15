Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!

Newport International Boat Show- The Newport International Boat Show, one of the largest and most prestigious boat shows in the country, spans over thirteen acres of historic downtown Newport, Rhode Island. Walk the docks and view a spectacular display of shiny new sailboats and powerboats, some making their first-ever debut in the United States. On the land side, you’ll find hundreds of marine products, services and accessories to enhance the boating lifestyle. Also on deck are educational seminars, in-water boating courses and daily giveaways.

Misquamicut Fall Festival- The 12th Annual Misquamicut Fallfest Weekend extends the beach season in Westerly. Rockwell Amusements brings all of their best rides including a Ferris Wheel. Games, dozens of food and craft vendors, family entertainment and mainstage music acts make this a must see!

West Place Animal Sanctuary Visitors Weekend- Enjoy an interactive and educational guided tour of the sanctuary. Picnic on the rolling front lawn before or after your tour. Browse our unique gift shop for special items. We’ll even have special plants available, grown on-site in our greenhouses!

TINA- The Tina Turner Musical- On stage at The Providence Performing Arts Center through September 18