Eye on RI: new foodie event!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Ben Folds at The Vets- Ben Folds is widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation. He’s created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, and numerous collaborative records.

Exeter Fall Festival- Join the Friends of Exeter Public Library Fall Festival at Yawgoo Valley Ski Area on Saturday, September 25 from 10am-3pm for a Family Fun event! Outdoors the festival to benefit the Public Library while introducing you to local businesses and artisans. Indoors find Yawgoo Valley’s annual used ski & snowboard sale!

Savor Newport- Join us for a waterfront Wine, Food, and Music event in the “City by the Sea” benefitting the IYRS School of Technology and Trade this September 25th, 2021. This fun, new event will give wine enthusiasts and foodies alike an opportunity to sip and savor great wines, craft brews and spirits — and to meet some of your favorite celebrity and local chefs in an intimate setting, while tasting their innovative and mouth-watering bites inspired by the flavors of the sea.

East Greenwich Restaurant Week– 10 day culinary celebration!