Eye on RI: new attractions opening

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

St. Anne Arts & Cultural Center– The St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center,home of the largest collection of fresco paintings in North America, has reopened for tours. Tours are offered on Sundays from 1 pm – 4 pm. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Visit the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center website for additional COVID-19 guidelines, general tour information and for any tour date/time changes.

Newport Vineyards Garden- Something new has been growing in the fields at Newport Vineyards and it’s not just the vines. For nearly two years the vineyard and culinary teams at Newport Vineyards have been secretly collaborating on the agri-tourism destination’s newest endeavor, The Vineyard Garden. Adding to their estate-grown portfolio, the garden will compliment their existing farm-to-table culinary philosophy which supports locally grown ingredients from over a dozen farm partners.

Drive-in at 30 Cutler- Check out movies at 30 Cutler Street in Warren on Wednesdays & Fridays!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

