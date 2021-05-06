Eye on RI: Mother’s Day weekend activities

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and activities!

“Return to Live”- Island Moving Company (IMC), Newport’s classically trained contemporary ballet company, announces tickets are on sale for their Spring repertory production RETURN TO LIVE.RETURN TO LIVE, is a hybrid production offering limited capacity Live Audience and a

simulcast Live Stream broadcast, May 6-7-8, 8:00pm, at the WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley Street, Providence. All shows offer live-stream viewing, with Friday & Saturday performances on May 7 & 8, offering limited capacity seating. Tickets for live-stream viewing are $35 and in-person tickets are $45. For tickets & information go to islandmovingco.org.

Good Spirit Tour- Providence Ghost Tour chooses to leave a legacy of kindness, which was the impetus for Good Spirit Tours. Good Spirit Tours are tours dedicated to a cause. They support a nonprofit charity to further their mission and lend light where there is darkness. Past Good Spirit Tours have supported breast cancer research, animal rescue programs and hurricane relief. On Mother’s Day weekend, we will debut our first Good Spirit Tour of the season. Help Her Home RI is a local nonprofit program dedicated to helping homeless mothers and children create warm, inviting homes in which to heal and grow. Currently, Help Her Home RI is rehabilitating bedrooms in a safe house for mothers and children fleeing domestic violence. Providence Ghost Tour will donate 50% of the proceeds from all tours on Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8. We are thrilled to support Help Her Home RI and the Rhode Island families they serve.

Mother’s Day Mimosa Tours- This is the perfect Mother’s Day activity for all of our amazing MOMS who do so much for us every day! Join us for an open-air, narrated daytime tour or evening cruise throughout the Providence River, Riverwalk, Waterplace Park and the Providence Harbor, and create family memories that will last a lifetime! Our 50-minute Mother’s Day Mimosa tours will run from 11am to 7pm, departing on the hour.

Mother’s Day Ideas from Go Providence