Eye on RI: more local attractions reopening

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and activities!

Beacon of Hope- The WaterFire Arts Center will be open on a limited basis for visitors to experience the WaterFire Beacon of Hope installation. Created by the WaterFire team under the artistic direction of WaterFire creator and executive artistic director Barnaby Evans, the WaterFire Beacon of Hope presents a solitary illuminated WaterFire brazier in the Main Hall of the WaterFire Arts Center surrounded by a field of luminaria, each memorializing a Rhode Island soul lost to COVID-19. The installation, which also includes a field of stars overhead and WaterFire soundtrack can also be viewed online 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Each weekday evening at 8:30 p.m. EDT, a ceremony takes place with luminaria added to the installation for each Rhode Island life reported lost that day.

Audubon Small Group Explorations- Audubon is offering small group explorations – designed with safety in mind. Get up close with some cool critters, take a walk to the shore or enjoy a Bats and Beer evening program. Audubon knows how to keep it cool – and safe – in July when the weather gets hot and muggy! Note: Rhode Island Covid-19 safety guidelines will be followed for all programs with small groups led Audubon naturalists. Family units are encouraged to participate together. Masks and social distancing are required. Participants must bring their own masks. Advance registration is required, and a parent or guardian must accompany children. Visit the events calendar at www.asri.org for safety guidelines and to register. The Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in Bristol, RI reopened on June 27, 2020 and will follow a Thursday to Sunday schedule until further notice. To allow for social distancing and for the safety of staff and visitors, advance registration for timed ticket entry is required. For safety guidelines and details on how to register for your visit, go to www.asri.org.

International Tennis Hall of Fame- The International Tennis Hall of Fame has reopened to the public. As with many places you know and love, a 2020 visit to the International Tennis Hall of Fame may be a little different than it has in the past, but the Museum and historic grounds will hold the same wonder and history as they always have. We are excited to see visitors once again, we have implemented the following policies to keep our visitors and staff safe and healthy: New Hours: Open Thursday – Sunday, 10 am – 3 pm, maximum of 20 visitors will be allowed in the museum at a time, visitors to the museum will be required to wear a mask while visiting the museum and walking around the grounds. If you do not have a mask, our staff will provide you with one.

