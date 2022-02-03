Eye on RI: Monster Jam returns!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and activities!

Monster Jam- Monster Jam® is an action-packed motorsport with world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, these 12,000-pound monster trucks, including the legendary Grave Digger®, Megalodon® , El Toro Loco® and more push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donut and Racing competitions. Monster Jam also features breathtaking Freestyle Motocross exhibitions. The Series Champion receives an automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion. This is full-throttle family fun. The Official Monster Truck Series™ only at Monster Jam.

Northeast International Auto Show- New cars, trucks and SUVs will fill the Rhode Island Convention Center for the 2022 Northeast International Auto Show!

Cupid & Constellations- Cozy up with your valentine, loved one, or friend for an evening of stargazing beneath the winter sky. Join the Norman Bird Sanctuary and founder of Spark Strategic Science Communication, Sara Poirier, as we discover winter constellations, explore the night sky, and hear romantic star stories that have been passed down through the ages.