Monster Jam- This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Providence for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Amica Mutual Pavilion February 3rd through the 5th. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam® features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.

RI VegFest- RI VegFest promotes a fun and compassionate plant-based vegan lifestyle here in Little Rhody. We love eating plants, and if given the right opportunity, we think everyone else will, too. Our events are open to all, so if you’re vegan, vegetarian, or simply #PlantCurious,

Greet the Groundhog- Thanks to Citizens, the Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium is open free to the public the first Saturday of every month. Join Audubon for nature stories, animal discoveries, hikes and more. No need to register!