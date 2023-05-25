Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Boots on the Ground- In 2016, Operation Stand Down RI launched the Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial which presented almost 7,000 combat boots adorned with flags and placards. Each boot represents the life of a U.S. service member killed in action post 9-11 in the Global War on Terror.

Gaspee Days Arts & Crafts Festival- Come enjoy a day outside where shopping, eating, music and friends are all brought together in one place! The Gaspee Days Arts & Crafts Festival is a free, fun, and family-friendly experience that showcases over 100 fine artisans, community groups, and non-profits where you will find one-of-a-kind arts and delicious craft fair eats. Over the course of three days, Pawtuxet Park fills with live music by our hand-picked local bands while children enjoy the many amusements available.

Guild Beer Garden- Along the scenic Providence River in the beautiful PVD Innovation District Park, our PVD beer garden allows people to come together in the park to enjoy a pint and some food while enjoying the sights of the city skyline. PVD Beer Garden is open from May through October.