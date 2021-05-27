Eye on RI: Memorial Day weekend attractions

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Boots on the Ground- In 2016, Operation Stand Down RI launched the Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial which presented almost 7,000 combat boots adorned with flags and placards. Each boot represents the life of a U.S. service member killed in action post 9-11 in the Global War on Terror. The placard attached to each boot displays the name and photo of the fallen along with biographical information, military branch, rank and circumstances of death. The Memorial is updated yearly to incorporate additional U.S. service members killed in the ongoing Global War on Terror. The boots, adorned by the name placards, are alphabetized and organized by State and U.S. Territories. This allows those with a personal connection to locate a specific fallen hero’s boot. Many times, family, friends and comrades of the fallen can be seen solemnly viewing a particular boot and leaving a memento. Since its inception, over ten thousand visitors from all over the U.S. have visited during Memorial Day Weekend. The first three years the Memorial was displayed at Roger Williams Park in Providence. In 2019, the Memorial was displayed at Fort Adams State Park in Newport. Fort Adams is one of the oldest military posts in the Country. The Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial will be displayed at Fort Adams in Newport over Memorial Day Weekend May 28th – 31st, 2021. Hours are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 8am – 8pm, and Monday 8am – 6pm. Admission is free for all attendees.

Local Beer Gardens Open- Join Guild Brewing just off the new pedestrian bridge in the PVD Innovation District Park along Dyer St. and the Providence River. We’ll have seven drafts/styles of Guild Brewing Co. beer and some “guest” beers. We’ll also offer a few varieties of Hard Seltzer cans. There will always be at least one food truck every day we are open and multiple on the weekends. Weekly schedules will be posted on social media. Trinity Beer Garden is also back. Trinity Brewhouse’s outdoor beer garden is located in downtown Providence, Rhode Island, at Biltmore Park, right down the street from our Brewhouse, and just steps away from the Graduate Hotel. In addition to your favorite Trinity Beer, Trinity Beer Garden offers wine, other selected beer options, batched cocktails, and a rotating variety of local food vendors and food trucks. Please visit us on social media for weekly updates about our beer menu, food vendors, and live comedy and music. G Pub has brought back it’s beer garden for the season as well.