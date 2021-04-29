Eye on RI: May Day & Derby events

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

May Day Market- This new show is a Spring celebration of fine arts & crafts, food & fun, family & pets, flowers & plants, butterflies, birds and bees – all things home and garden! Think “open air market” but inside the wonderful WaterFire Arts Center. 100 vendors. Free admission, free parking.

Derby Day- Join Providence G for the 145th Kentucky Derby at the Ballroom . They’ll be live streaming this southern tradition with cocktails and hors d’ouevres. Plus live entertainment by Dave Alves who’s bringing his full band in to make the night extra special! There will be prizes for the best dressed guests. Linden Place is also hosting a party. The ultimate derby watching experience, Linden Place celebrates Kentucky Derby Day in true Colt family fashion with mint juleps, live music, great food, bourbon tasting, live streaming of the 147th annual Kentucky Derby, live and silent auction & more. With prizes for best-dressed, biggest hat, most dapper couple and more, this fundraiser for Linden Place Mansion is not to be missed!

Wicked Tulips Farm Open- This popular U-pick flower farm is open for the season. Tickets must be purchased in advance to help control crowds.