Eye on RI: maple season demos

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

Maple Season- Founded in 1980, Spring Hill Sugar House is a 22 acre farm run by Gibby Fountain. Maple Syrup Demonstrations: Visit the farm to see how maple syrup is made. Mother Nature and weather permitting they will be open weekends through the middle of March, Saturday & Sunday, 11 a.m. -3 p.m. Maple syrup available year round.

Irish Heritage Month- The goal of the Newport Irish Heritage Month calendar is to include “All things Irish” that will be occurring in the Newport, Rhode Island area throughout March. That includes events sponsored by organizations which promote Irish heritage, culture and history, including the Museum of Newport Irish History and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration– Join George’s of Galilee on Sunday, March 15th as to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day! Live Music on the Covered Deck 2-6pm with Boardwalk! Enjoy drink specials, giveaways, trivia, & more! Food Specials include Guinness and Irish Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Corned Beef Nachos, Braised Red Cabbage and Bangers, Irish Grilled Cheese, Traditional Boiled Dinner.

