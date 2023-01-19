Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local eventsand attractions!

Providence Art Club- Join the Providence Art Club on Sunday, January 22 for celebratory receptions to accompany three new exhibitions. The galleries will be open 12-4pm and refreshments will be served 2-4pm.

Pinball Championship- On the weekend of January 21st, the IFPA (International Flippers Pinball Association) State Finals are coming to Providence, RI! All finals will be hosted at PizzaJ. Open (coed) Finals are on Saturday 1/21 starting at 1pm and feature the top 16 IFPA ranked players in RI. All US states are hosting their finals on the same day, making this a national event. Women’s finals, highlighting the top 16 IFPA ranked women’s players in RI are happening on 1/22 at 1pm – this is the first year that Women’s Finals are happening nationally, and we have some great players we’re excited to showcase here in RI.

Winter Wonders Days- Enjoy half-priced admission during the months of January and February. It may be cold and even snowy, but it is the perfect weather to see animals outside enjoying nature’s cooler temperatures.