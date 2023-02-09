Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Wickford Village Carriage Rides-Celebrate Valentine’s Day the old fashioned way! Clip-clop through historic harborside Wickford Village as you enjoy a romantic 30 minute ride. Snuggle with your sweetie, or bring the family! We’ll have warm blankets to keep you cozy. The carriage ride is $95, which includes up to 4 adults and 2 children.

Floral Design Workshop- Love is in the air and flowers are a perfect pair. Join us in the beautiful Bellini Providence restaurant located in historic Downtown as we celebrate Valentine’s day in their picturesque setting. Our award winning instructor, Angela, of Bloom Back Flowers walks us through a “floral recipe” teaching us to create our own centerpiece. We take it step-by-step to understand the process for less stress and a gorgeous outcome.

Izzy Foundation Winterfest- Join us for a fun night of wine and spirit tasting, food, casino games with local celebrity and community member dealers, DJ – Dan Fonteno from Krak-A-Jack Entertainment, our new “Izzy Spirits” wall, raffles and so much more!