Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!
Wickford Village Carriage Rides-Celebrate Valentine’s Day the old fashioned way! Clip-clop through historic harborside Wickford Village as you enjoy a romantic 30 minute ride. Snuggle with your sweetie, or bring the family! We’ll have warm blankets to keep you cozy. The carriage ride is $95, which includes up to 4 adults and 2 children.
Floral Design Workshop- Love is in the air and flowers are a perfect pair. Join us in the beautiful Bellini Providence restaurant located in historic Downtown as we celebrate Valentine’s day in their picturesque setting. Our award winning instructor, Angela, of Bloom Back Flowers walks us through a “floral recipe” teaching us to create our own centerpiece. We take it step-by-step to understand the process for less stress and a gorgeous outcome.
Izzy Foundation Winterfest- Join us for a fun night of wine and spirit tasting, food, casino games with local celebrity and community member dealers, DJ – Dan Fonteno from Krak-A-Jack Entertainment, our new “Izzy Spirits” wall, raffles and so much more!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.