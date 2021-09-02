Eye on RI: long weekend events

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!

Rhythm & Roots Festival- The Rhythm & Roots festival, as its name suggests, attracts musicians that defy categorization. Bands play Zydeco, delta blues, swing, swamp pop, polka, honky tonk, klezmer, boogie woogie, Cajun, all of the above, or any mixture you can imagine. Producer Chuck Wentworth has earned the trust of Rhythm & Roots fans for his spot-on ability to book an appealing mix of talented, but little known, musicians and longtime festival favorites.

Reggae in the Park- Waterfront Concerts is pleased to present REGGAE IN THE PARK live at Bold Point Park in East Providence, RI on Saturday, September 4, 2021. We’ve got an awesome line-up for you this year that showcases the best and brightest of today’s reggae and world music talent, in a fun and family friendly outdoor setting at Bold Point Park in East Providence, RI!