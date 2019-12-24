Eye on RI: local New Year celebrations

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

NYE One Providence- Welcome in 2020 with a New Year’s Eve celebration, including a virtual ball drop, a laser light show, and a spectacular fireworks display. The evening includes complimentary outdoor entertainment; a ticketed black-tie gala; and a celebration on the rooftop of Skyline at Waterplace. All outdoor activities are free and open to the public. For gala tickets and more information, visit www.nyebyskyline.com.

Providence G Celebrations– On December 31st at 9pm, celebrate the New Year under the stars at the top of Providence during our Studio 54 Party! We’re bringing it back to the 1970s for a glorious throwback celebration. Our glass-enclosed, heated Rooftop provides remarkable views of the city’s iconic skyline and will be electric with the sounds of DJ Jackie Treehorn. Enjoy complimentary champagne upon arrival, plus passed appetizers and small plates included in the ticket price. Throughout the night, enjoy the ability to also relax by one of our outdoor Rooftop firepits, for a truly memorable and magical atmosphere. Tickets are limited. General admission is $100 and reserved seating at tables for 4 or more are available at $150 per person.

Graduate Providence- The Graduate Providence offers special rates for New Year’s Eve. Some include entry to local celebrations.

