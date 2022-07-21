Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!

FirstWorks Summer Beats Concerts: Flawless- Rhode Island’s own rap and hip-hop phenomenon is back to lay down the real talk at The People’s Park! From opening for Wu Tang, Ludacris and other giants, to his breakout TV performance as a finalist on the 2019 Netflix reality competition series, “Rhythm N’ Flow,” Flawless proves that many are manufactured, but few are born with it. You can take one look in his eyes and see that he is different.

JamestownHarp- Join us for a multi-sensory, four day event at the Jamestown Arts Center. Get up close and experience, learn about, and feel harp music in beautiful Jamestown, Rhode Island. The weekend starts with a July 21st opening concert with internationally renown harpists Grace Cloutier, Marta Power, Ruth Bennett and young guest artist Tammam Odeh!

Newport Folk- The Newport Folk Festival, founded by George Wein in 1959, takes place on the grounds at Fort Adams State Park and features four stages of world class musicians, food, vendors and a number of exhibits. Fort Adams is located at 90 Fort Adams Drive, Newport, RI. One of the park system’s national treasures, Fort Adams is situated at the mouth of Newport Harbor with panoramic views of the Newport Bridge and the East Passage. The festival runs rain or shine.