Eye on RI: local holiday shopping events

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions & activities!

Pawtucket Winter Wonderland- We are a 30 acre Christmas display located within Slater Park in Pawtucket RI. While being the largest Christmas display in all of Rhode Island, our display is made up of 650 decorated Christmas trees, over 100 light displays, 20 Victorian style houses, multiple 40′ LED mega trees, a read-along “Night Before Christmas” display, and much much more. On December 11th and 12th from 4-8PM the roads will be closed to allow families to safely walk through our display to view all of the decorations, listen to Christmas music, take great pictures and make great family memories that will last forever.

West End Wonderland- Join us as we launch a holiday shopping extravaganza on the West End! Re-opening our doors on Saturday November 6th – this six week long pop-up event (ending December 23rd) is located at 1455 Westminster Street on the West End of Providence. We’re transforming our eclectic shop space into a winter wonderland chock full of local handmade and vintage product for a one-of-a-kind holiday shopping experience.

Hope Holiday Stroll- Free to enter and stroll around the hallways. Be able to eat and drink while walking around and shopping from local vendors and businesses located inside of the Hope Artiste Village. A one stop shopping experience for all ages.

Holiday Ice Sculpture Stroll- Free Event! Take a festive stroll up and down Thayer Street to enjoy a series of Holiday Themed Ice Sculptures!

Narragansett Beer releases new Ale- Get ready to taste history! Narragansett Beer is teaming up with Colorado’s New Belgium Brewing for the first time to launch the craft Nordic-inspired farmhouse ale Norse x NorseWest. Influenced by the rich history of brewing during the Viking Age, Norse x NorseWest is a modern take on historical tastes. Spearheaded by brewing industry veterans and friends Lee Lord, Head Brewer of Narragansett Beer in Providence, R.I. and Kelly McKnight, Head Pilot R&D Brewer of New Belgium Brewing in Fort Collins, C.O, the collaborative brew unites both brewers’ exceptional industry knowledge and distinct tastes. The pair first met at Watch City Brewing in Waltham, M.A. at the start of their careers, and have since continued their friendship over a mutual passion for craft beer and innovation. Lee and Kelly will be at the Narragansett Brewery & Taproom in Providence, R.I. on Saturday, December 11th to raise a pint and celebrate this collaboration between two of America’s largest, enduring craft brewers. Norse x NorseWest is available now on draft for a limited time at the Narragansett Brewery and at bars throughout Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Southeastern Massachusetts.