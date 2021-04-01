Eye on RI: local Easter activities

Happening Here

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local activities and attractions!

Newport Daffodil Days- Newport’s Daffodil Days is an all-volunteer event in support of DAFFODILLION and NEWPORT IN BLOOM. Non-profit, all volunteer organizations, Daffodillion has beautified the city by donating bulbs to the city and its residents while Newport in Bloom places and maintains the many beautiful hanging baskets along Bellevue Avenue and conducts an annual garden competition.

Local Easter Event and Activities- Go Providence shares local restaurants, recipes, and activities to celebrate Easter!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams