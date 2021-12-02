Eye on RI: local communities deck their halls

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and activities!

Wickford Festival of Lights- Celebrate the holidays as Wickford Village kicks off the season with its 36th annual Festival of Lights Celebration Thursday, December 2 – Sunday, December 5, 2021. The festival begins on Thursday, December 2nd with the official lighting of the Tree at Updike Park. Thousands of white lights sparkle and set the streets aglow as the village is transformed into a winter wonderland. Window shop as store owners show off their Christmas spirit with stunning holiday displays and compete for awards. On Friday evening, Saturday afternoon, and Sunday afternoon welcome Santa at the Town Dock on Brown St. as he arrives by boat with Safe Sea and is led by kayaking “reindeer.” Join him for carols and a horse- drawn hayride through the Village. All are invited to dress in their “elfiest” costumes and join the Elf Parade on Saturday. There will be music and dancing to entertain shoppers throughout the weekend. Enjoy a cup of hot cocoa from the Boy Scouts and a delicious snack or meal from one of Wickford’s boutique restaurants. Go back in time to holiday shopping as it used to be, unhurried, with a focus on personal service and unique selections in the magical ‘Dickens- like’ atmosphere that is Historic Wickford Village, Rhode Island. Many shops will be open until 9pm on Friday and Saturday night.

East Greenwich Holiday Parade- After a year’s absence, the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce today announced that it’s whimsical Holiday Parade is back and is scheduled for Saturday December 4.All participants will congregate at Eldredge Field at 4:30pm. At 5pm, the parade will head down Friendship Street and turn left onto Main Street. We anticipate arriving at Town Hall by 5:30pm. There, we will have Christmas carols, performances by local dance companies and much more. After Christmas carols, Santa will participate in the Annual Tree Lighting followed by pictures inside EG Town Hall. Tree lighting at 6:00 PM

Providence Tree Lighting- The City of Providence cordially invites families, friends, and misfit toys to City Hall on Friday, December 3, beginning at 5:00 PM for its annual holiday tree lighting ceremony, presented by Mayor Jorge O. Elorza and the City’s Department of Art, Culture + Tourism, and hosted by WPRI’s Brendan Kirby. Once again, the ceremony will take place downtown, a return to form after last year’s virtual celebration. Following the lighting of the trees, two-time US Olympic figure-skating medalist Nancy Kerrigan will headline an all-star ice-skating show at BankNewport City Center.

WaterFire Holiday Celebration- The Holiday Celebration at WaterFire event will feature a Santa’s Village where kids young and old can visit Santa Claus, get their photos taken, and send off their letters to the North Pole. Santa will be arriving by boat in Waterplace Park shortly after sunset and will be ready to hear your Christmas wishes at 5:15 p.m.

Hamilton at Providence Performing Arts Center