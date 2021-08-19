Eye on RI: live performances return!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!

Live Concert at PPAC– “Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes” will perform Friday night at 7:30 with opening act “John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band”.

“Mamma Mia!” at Theatre by the Sea – Bill Hanney is bringing MAMMA MIA! back to Theatre By The Sea for an Encore Performance! MAMMA MIA! is the mega-hit Broadway show about a daughter’s dream … a mother’s secret … and a trip down the aisle you will never forget! You already know you are going to love it!

Michael Ian Black at Comedy Connection- Popular comedian Michael Ian Black will be performing all weekend at The Comedy Connection!