Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!

Nashville RI Country Music Festival- Nashville’s finest come back to Rhode Island to play the Events Center at Mulligan’s Island on Sunday July 17, 2022. We’ll be playing all type of country music, from standards to contemporary, ballads to rockers.

Craft Brew Races- Join us in July for this fun walk/run 5k in Newport followed by an all-samples-included craft beer festival. Your ticket includes samples from more than 40 local craft breweries, featuring Rhode Island’s best, plus food vendors, live music, and more, all INSIDE historic Fort Adams. Beer festival-only and Designated Driver tickets are also available.

Learn to Play Bridge– If you ever thought the game of bridge was too complicated, try learning in a day! Join the American Contract Bridge League’s North American Bridge Championship for Learn Bridge in A Day?® on Saturday, July 16 from 1 to 6 p.m. Learn Bridge in A Day?® is a five-hour course designed especially for newcomers and returning players to learn the fundamentals of bridge play and sharpen their skills. Students will leave ready to take on a new beginner class or even play in a local club’s novice game. All ages are welcome! The fee is $20 when you pre-register online at www.acbl.org/LBIAD or $25 at the door. Textbooks and door prizes are included.