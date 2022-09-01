Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractiosn and events!

RI Dragon Boat Races & Taiwan Day Festival- Join the thousands of people who attend each year for great entertainment, exciting competition, family-fun, and a prime opportunity to learn more about Chinese and Taiwanese cultures!!! The Rhode Island Chinese Dragon Boat Races & Taiwan Day Festival is an extraordinary event for the whole family to enjoy! Our races continue to use the fiberglass Taiwanese-style dragon boats gifted to us from the Republic of China (Taiwan) and incorporate the skill of flag-catching in each race. But that’s not all…under our giant tent, the Taiwan Day Festival presents some top-notch entertainment! The day is filled with cultural performances, many art & crafts tables, and the always-popular dumpling eating contests. The festival also has a great selection of vendors, interactive activities, and food trucks!

This event is produced each year by Blackstone Valley Tourism Council.

Open Air Saturdays- Come enjoy programming across the city on the first Saturday of each month, May through October. The family-friendly event will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 and Oct. 1. Each Open Air Saturdays event features live music performances, a rotating line-up of food trucks, two beer gardens, two marketplaces, outdoor games and activities, ample outdoor dining at local restaurants, and more. We encourage attendees to make a day of it by visiting multiple locations throughout downtown: Grant’s Block, Aborn Street, Union Street, Biltmore Park, and the BankNewport City Center.

Rhythm & Roots Festival- The festival showcases a wide array of musical styles on three stages such as Cajun, Zydeco, blues, country, bluegrass, Americana and many other genres.

Partial WaterFire Lighting- Waterplace Park 7:15-10pm