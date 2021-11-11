Eye on RI: Jump-start your holidays

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions & activities!

Providence Artisans Holiday Market- Providence Artisans Holiday Premiere features over 70 local fine art and craft vendors for all your early holiday shopping needs! We’ll have paintings, ceramics, jewelry, clothing, accessories, glass, sculpture, and more all under one roof in the fantastic WaterFire Arts Center! All your favorite PVD Artisans will be here displaying their handmade gift wares, food trucks too! Join the fun, shop early, shop local! Free admission! Free Parking!

Big John Leyden Christmas Tree Farm- Opening weekend for Christmas tree tagging at the West Greenwich Nursery.

Newport Restaurant Week– Join us for another season of Newport Restaurant Week where area restaurants will offer an assortment of crave-worthy discounts and deals for you to choose from. Think: BOGO deals, prix-fixe offerings, gift cards promotions and more.