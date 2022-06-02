Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Open Air Saturdays- Come enjoy programming across the city on the first Saturday of each month through October. The family-friendly event will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 4, July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, and Oct. 1.

Jersey Boys- The Boys are back on stage at PPAC! Jersey Boys is in town for two perfromances only. Tickets are still available!

Gaspee Days Fireworks- Come and bask in the splendor of beautiful fireworks stretched across the spring night sky! Every year, this display is set above the picturesque horizon of Narragansett Bay just off the coast of Salter’s Grove in Warwick. For about 30 minutes, you’ll enjoy a colorful show that lights up the nighttime sky. Several food and novelty vendors will be traversing the area for your entertainment as well. This display is graciously provided by the City of Warwick Department of Tourism, Culture, & Development.

Gaspee Days Symphony in the Park- Our Symphony in the Park showcases The Warwick Symphony Orchestra as they perform a carefully curated collection of musical masterpieces.