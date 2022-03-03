Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and activities!

Pawtucket St. Patrick’s Day Parade- The parade starts at 12:00 sharp at the corner of Division St and South Bend near Jenks Jr. HS. The parade can be viewed from South Bend, along Walcott St towards downtown to Roosevelt Ave and ending at City Hall. Following the parade join us at the after party at the Armory on Exchange St. Armory starts at 1pm until the early evening, around 5-6pm. Food, drinks, vendors and live Irish music by Sean Connell.

RI Craft Beer Week- The RI Brewers Guild has announced plans for the inaugural Rhode Island Craft Beer Week set for March 5th through the 13th, 2022. This celebration of the RI’s beer manufacturers will feature events scheduled at your favorite Rhode Island bars, restaurants, package stores and on-premises at RI’s 35+ breweries/brewpubs as well as virtual events hosted online.

Little City Thrifty Vintage Market- In March 2022, we’re gathering 85+ vendors for a curated indoor shopping experience, featuring vintage and pre-loved clothing, books, records, art, and more.